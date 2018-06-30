The Others

Jared Nickerson
These were originally done as costumes for a music video, I didn't get a chance to flesh them out more because I switched to a different idea shortly after. 
I pulled a lot of influence from South American culture and design. The idea was to have this colorful post-apocalyptic theme behind it all. 
I don't have much experience doing fashion illustration so I kept these rather simple in terms of poses etc.

I'd still love to have some of these produced down the road for limited use, but we'll see.
