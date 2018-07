Souk(at)Sat 14

The biggest, the nicest, but always faithful to its mission to put forward the value of Montreal’s creative niche, for the 14th consecutive year, the Souk(at)Sat renewed it’s distinguished Christmas market. Influenced by the latest fashion and decorative items presented this year, a multitude of abstract and evocative forms have been made in order to illustrate and bring to life the range and the finesse of contemporary products on offer.