The beauty of hair
Editorial for Infringe magazine
We have based on one of the main functions of hair: provide beauty.
We create the character of the woman with no face, just only hair as a symbol of beauty. But, what is beauty? Beauty it’s a largeconcept of culture and because of this we have represented fiveof the most important human themes that can be considered beautiful.
-Beauty and geometry have a strong connection and has always been one of the most important curiosity followed by human.
-The beauty of the universe and all of the unknown.
-The beauty of freedom.
-What is more beauty than life?
-The magic and all the fantasy we create in life is beauty.
