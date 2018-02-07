







The beauty of hair













We have based on one of the main functions of hair: provide beauty.



We create the character of the woman with no face, just only hair as a symbol of beauty. But, what is beauty? Beauty it’s a largeconcept of culture and because of this we have represented fiveof the most important human themes that can be considered beautiful.

-Beauty and geometry have a strong connection and has always been one of the most important curiosity followed by human.