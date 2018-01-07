HAUS Architects

A new website utilises the robust HAUS grid system to make content placement a feature of the brand.





Modular units are a core component of the HAUS brand: deconstructing from the icon into different shapes across literature, presentation materials and environmental graphics. With a rigid grid system tying together these variations, we can play with the positioning of type and image. On the website, large-scale iconography clashes provocatively with a mix of text and image sizes, making functional information inviting to read. The minimal design aesthetic avoids fussiness. And the interaction with word and image brings the marque alive.