Studio Najbrt
Prague, Czech Republic
Message
Message
Struny podzimu 2017/Strings of Autumn 2017
2922
343
13
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • Tools Used

    Tools

    Adobe Illustrator

    View Gallery

    Adobe Photoshop

    View Gallery

    Adobe InDesign

    View Gallery

  • About

    About

    Back after a yearlong pause, the Prague’s twenty-one-year-old multi-genre festival returns with a renewed team and a new visual identity. Martin … Read More
    Back after a yearlong pause, the Prague’s twenty-one-year-old multi-genre festival returns with a renewed team and a new visual identity. Martin Vácha twisted and turned the strings into the S-shaped logo and built on the idea with the contours of the letters, which from time to time “skip a beat” as a small glitch, dissonance or line-up experiment. Read Less
    Published:
Strings of Autumn
2017

Client: Struny podzimu
Author: Martin Vácha
Cooperation: Petra Hajská (photo — Struny podzimu)
Font: Matter
Type: Brand, Poster, Festival


Back after a yearlong pause, the Prague’s twenty-one-year-old multi-genre festival returns with a renewed team and a new visual identity. Martin Vácha twisted and turned the strings into the S-shaped logo and built on the idea with the contours of the letters, which from time to time “skip a beat” as a small glitch, dissonance or line-up experiment.







Studio Najbrt
2017



Thank You!
Add to Collection
Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.