Gardena-Gröden The FIS Alpine Ski World Cup in Val Gardena/Gröden is known all over the world, not only by ski fanatics, but also by the general public. And it has become famous because of its continuing ambition to be special. The event has a pioneering tradition that has led it to be visited with pleasure by both the skiers and the public and is broadcasted worldwide. The Ski World Cup in Val Gardena is facing new challenges, varying from keeping up with the pace of international sports events to global warming. Total Identity was called upon to buld a new corporate identity for the event, that can lead it into the future. STRATEGY The events personality is built by its origin. Val Gardena/Gröden is a special place. It has a very own culture, boasts three languages and is populated by diligent and creative people. In turn, the event made Val Gardena/Gröden well-known worldwide as an attractive leisure resort, both in winter and summer. The approach used was to define and analyze the corporate story of the event and use this definition to be extended into the future: what made the event? And what will be making it? CONCEPT The fame of the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup in Val Gardena/Gröden has led to a presentation that reflects the pioneering tradition of the people who initiated and developed the event. First of all, the event was named in a very recognizable way to Gardena-Gröden. Further, a claim was added to the presentation: Gardena-Gröden is Passion and Performance. But above all, a new symbol was created. This symbol, a star, combines the elements of sports and local spirit with the ambition of the organizers itself and of the participants. Heres a mountain that can make you famous. Gardena-Gröden can make you a star. IMPLEMENTATION The main symbol was extended into a set of basic elements: colour, form language, typography and grid. Based on this set, the communication instruments were designed, varying from entrance tickets to flags and banners, and from the website to the actual award. The new identity was introduced in an event for all the people involved, using a short film about the corporate story as a basis for the concept and design. All aspects of the corporate identity (both strategic, communicative and design-oriented) were included in a design manual. The 2007 issue of the event was the first to show the new corporate identity. COMMUNICATION Communication of this kind of events is very specific. The event lasts two days per year and is announced, carried out and evaluated in a very short period of time.Then, there is a lot of competition between the events, which are all trying to attract as much attention as possible. And lastly, there are very different target groups: the volunteers and colaborators, the participants, the sponsors, the visitors, the TV public, and, last but not least, the spin-off target groups, mainly tourists. Consistency is fundamental here and is guaranteed by the communicative approach. Read Less

