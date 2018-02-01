The FIS Alpine Ski World Cup in Val Gardena/Gröden is known all over the world, not only by ski fanatics, but also by the general public. And it has become famous because of its continuing ambition to be special. The event has a pioneering tradition that has led it to be visited with pleasure by both the skiers and the public and is broadcasted worldwide.
The fame of the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup in Val Gardena/Gröden has led to a presentation that reflects the pioneering tradition of the people who initiated and developed the event. First of all, the event was named in a very recognizable way to Gardena-Gröden. Further, a claim was added to the presentation: Gardena-Gröden is Passion and Performance. But above all, a new symbol was created. This symbol, a star, combines the elements of sports and local spirit with the ambition of the organizers itself and of the participants. Heres a mountain that can make you famous. Gardena-Gröden can make you a star.