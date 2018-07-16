So much of what we work on can only be shown a year or two after it happened.

It's either tied up by a confidentiality agreement, or by showing the work in progress it will spoil the reveal.





This project though, The APPARITION translucent leather, from 2017 is a mind blowing achievement in so many ways.





This is one of the projects we spearheaded while running the creative direction for the innovation lab of @Eccoleather. The intention was to push for game changing leather advances - APPARITION was the first material released to public.





Large-scale translucent leather skins had not been produced effectively to make them commercially viable.

Thus, a challenge.

And as usual, I am attracted to something that cannot be done.