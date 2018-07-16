Sruli Recht
Reykjavík, Iceland
Message
Message
APPARITION
2943
157
4
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • About

    About

    Transluscent Leather 2017
    Published:
APPARTION
Transluscent Leather 2017 
So much of what we work on can only be shown a year or two after it happened.
It's either tied up by a confidentiality agreement, or by showing the work in progress it will spoil the reveal.

This project though, The APPARITION translucent  leather, from 2017 is a mind blowing achievement in so many ways.

This is one of the projects we spearheaded while running the creative direction for the innovation lab of @Eccoleather.  The intention was to push for game changing leather advances - APPARITION was the first material released to public. 

Large-scale translucent leather skins had not been produced effectively to make them commercially viable. 
Thus, a challenge. 
And as usual, I am attracted to something that cannot be done.



The aim, first and foremost, was to make a new material [then] tell it as a story through product and imagery.
The initial plan was always to make it into a material that could replace plastics in raincoats, shoes, and bags for the premium market, making it usable, accessible, tactile, and desirable. Finally, [we had] to commercialize it – not just have it as an artisanal fancy you see online.
This is a very good example of applied R&D focusing on an end goal, and not stopping for any obstacles. From early on we could see the garment and shoe types that I would benefit from this

Photography: @marinothorlacius
Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.