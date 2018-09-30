











The Intel team had recently partnered with the Ferrari Challenge to create a proof of concept platform to capture every single moment of a car race. Cameras will be able to predict and take position for the best shooting angle before the action happens; viewers at home will be able to follow a customised broadcast focused on their favourite racer; the engineering teams will receive a new level of data analytics for the performance of each vehicle.





We had the opportunity to showcase the initial research in the field at one of the most prominent conferences — the Intel AI Devcon in San Francisco. It was essential to create a compelling film that would inspire the elite AI scientists and developers about the possibilities of the AI platform while maintaining a critical level of technical accuracy.





Our proposal to Intel was to create a film that would showcase the fascinating perspective of the world as seen by an AI-powered drone.





We kick-started our creative process by researching the current state of the art in computer vision and machine learning video analysis: from self-driving cars footage to industrial object detection algorithms. Partnering with our friends at Worship , we designed a visual language for a plausible computer vision system. Given the caliber of our audience, we had to quickly research and brush up on the latest on deep learning and computer vision to ensure that our designs were reflective of today’s technology as opposed to a distant futuristic feel. We then tracked and analyzed real live action footage that was captured during one of the Ferrari Challenge events. See the full spot here.











