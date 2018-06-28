Francesco Bongiorni
Madrid, Spain
Tourists in the Vatican Museum
The Philatelic Office of the Vatican asked me to illustrate a series of postcards and stamps for the International Year of Sustainable Tourism. In these works, the pieces of art the and the tourists who are visiting the Vatican Museums, start to interact. they talk to each other, they help each other, they laugh and, sometimes, they get pissed off and argue. In short words: Art teaches people good manners.
Imagine how cool it would be to live in a World like that...
