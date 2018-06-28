Le Fawnhawk - Los Angeles, California

About

Le Fawnhawk is an art director, stylist, and photographer based in Los Angeles, CA. Originally from Arizona, Le Fawnhawk pulls inspiration from t… Read More

Le Fawnhawk is an art director, stylist, and photographer based in Los Angeles, CA. Originally from Arizona, Le Fawnhawk pulls inspiration from the high desert, art history, fashion, and film. A constant representation of her exploration of inner and outer wilderness, her obsession lies between form and creation, which is evident in her aesthetic. Read Less

Published: