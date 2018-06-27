Bistrot Pasquinel





The Client





As part of the Rosewood Hotel in Puebla, Pasquinel Bistro provides an interactive dining experience and a unique mixture of world flavors.









The Objective





This project’s aim was finding the right harmony between an elegant experience and the warmth regional essence.









The Solution





A more contemporary interpretation of elegance, like the contrasting typefaces, the integration of foil accents against a sober background, is paired with the more colonial inspired feel of the illustration created for this project.

We’ve created a full integral project, even reaching the tableware presentation that embeds the brand identity within the overall experience.



