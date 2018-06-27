Bistrot Pasquinel
The Client
As part of the Rosewood Hotel in Puebla, Pasquinel Bistro provides an interactive dining experience and a unique mixture of world flavors.
The Objective
This project’s aim was finding the right harmony between an elegant experience and the warmth regional essence.
The Solution
A more contemporary interpretation of elegance, like the contrasting typefaces, the integration of foil accents against a sober background, is paired with the more colonial inspired feel of the illustration created for this project.
We’ve created a full integral project, even reaching the tableware presentation that embeds the brand identity within the overall experience.
El Cliente
Pasquinel Bistro es parte del hotel Rosewood en Puebla. Es gracias a la mezcla de distintos sabores del mundo que Pasquinel ofrece una experiencia culinaria única.
El Objetivo
Nuestro objetivo era encontrar la armonía perfecta entre una experiencia elegante y la cálida esencia regional de la ciudad.
La Solución
Logramos un sentido de elegancia más contemporáneo a través de las tipografías contrastantes, los acentos de aluminio y los fondos más sobrios, que a su vez unimos con un sabor más colonial en la ilustración creada para este trabajo.
Así, creamos un proyecto integral que se extiende hasta la presentación de la vajilla, convirtiendo la identidad de marca en la totalidad de la experiencia.
Thank You!