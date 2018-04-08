About

Cisco Spark is a collaboration platform that covers various fields of team work. We were involved in creating the new brand identity and the website. We worked closely with Cisco Design Team, so that the new brand had the right tone and voice and was reflecting and inspiring the work that was being done on the software and hardware. This case study is a collection of images/concepts and explorations that we created to help the Cisco Design Team in the process of developing new face of Cisco Spark. Read Less

