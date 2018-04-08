Cisco Spark is a collaboration platform that covers various fields of team work. We were involved in creating the new brand identity and the website. We worked closely with Cisco Design Team, so that the new brand had the right tone and was reflecting and inspiring the work that was being done on the software
and hardware.
This case study is a collection of images/concepts and explorations that we created to help Cisco Design Team in the process of developing new face of Cisco Spark.
Brand base elements are the foundation of Cisco Spark visual identity. They were developed by Cisco Design Team and we used them as core elements in creating the new brand and brand assets.
software functionalities (Meet, Share, Whiteboard etc.).
Visual language
We took the base shape of Cisco symbol and deconstructed it. By that we gained simple geometric forms that still had a Cisco spirit and with them we were able to build illustrations, icons and any additional materials. By combing simple shapes and colors we gained flexibility and kept the visual energy.
Icons & Illustrations
With the established visual brand style we create a large number of assets for internal and external events for Cisco Collaboration. From billboards, speakers keynotes, bags, t-shirts, to motion graphics and even beer labels.
____________
In collaboration with Cisco Design Team
Design Director: Ruben Rohde
Design, Webdesign: Tomasz Chrostek
Illustrations: Dylan Jones