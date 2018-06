CFC has renewed the Visual Identity of Club Jasmin, VIP Membership of Hyundai Department Store.

The Club Jasmin, which has been since 2004, lacked unique brand images such as color systems and graphics. CFC combines the jasmine flower with the alphabet ‘J’ to create a symbol. In order to deliver an elegant and sophisticated image, we have selected the refreshing blue and noble gold as a brand color. The line graphic motif inspired by Korean traditional patchwork is applied over a wide white space to deliver refined beauty and to enrich the brand's graphics.