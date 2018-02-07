Planet RS7 — Audi
I had the pleasure of working with MTZHF to create this unique campaign for Audi and their RS7. The collaboration between myself and photographer Dave Burnett started with a full photo with no illustration and over 9 frames the illustration built up more until the final fully illustrated frame. The story and visuals introduced the audience to planet RS7, a new world of inspiration and imagination throughout Big Sur, California.
Client: Audi / MUH·TAY·ZIK, Photographer: Dave Burnett, Creative Director: Joel Kaplan, Junior Art Director: Miranda Lee, Junior Copywriter: Kinda Loughran, Producer: Lexi Alaga
