The Peninsula Boutique – Timeless Gifts to Treasure

The Peninsula hotel group owns and manages some of the most beautiful
accommodations across the globe: from New York to Hong Kong, from Paris to Manila.
We have been asked to create a visual dream to showcase the new capsule collection,
exclusive to the Peninsula Boutique, consisting of leather keychains, a golden bag
chain with charms and a lacquered treasure box.
We built a magic miniature world of polished gold and luxurious green, hidden inside
the velvet linings of the treasure box, where the accessories have a life of their own.
We took inspiration directly from the hotels to recreate the Peninsula experience in our studio:
white marble floors, luxurious plants, elegant wall panelings and polished gold embellishments.
The Rolls Royce and the Mini - all painted the iconic Peninsula green - are seen riding
along a paper carousel of the Hong Kong Victoria Harbor and then diving down a golden slide,
reminiscent of Oscar Niemeyer’s monumental masterpieces.
Follow us in this this fantasy world of luxury.