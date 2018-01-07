Happycentro Design Studio
Verona, Italy
Message
Message
The Peninsula Boutique – Timeless Gifts to Treasure
1009
139
7
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net



The Peninsula hotel group owns and manages some of the most beautiful
accommodations across the globe: from New York to Hong Kong, from Paris to Manila.
We have been asked to create a visual dream to showcase the new capsule collection,
exclusive to the Peninsula Boutique, consisting of leather keychains, a golden bag
chain with charms and a lacquered treasure box. 

We built a magic miniature world of polished gold and luxurious green, hidden inside
the velvet linings of the treasure box, where the accessories have a life of their own.

We took inspiration directly from the hotels to recreate the Peninsula experience in our studio:
white marble floors, luxurious plants, elegant wall panelings and polished gold embellishments.

The Rolls Royce and the Mini - all painted the iconic Peninsula green - are seen riding
along a paper carousel of the Hong Kong Victoria Harbor and then diving down a golden slide,
reminiscent of Oscar Niemeyer’s monumental masterpieces.

Follow us in this this fantasy world of luxury.










Behind the scenes


Client: The Peninsula hotel group
Project: Peninsula Boutique – Timeless Gifts to Treasure

Produced & Directed by: Happycentro
Art Direction: Federico Galvani
Set design & Photography: Federico Padovani
Props Design: Linda Michelon, Federico Padovani, Anna Rodighiero, Erica Zipoli
Editing & Compositing: Federico Galvani & Erik Righetti
Sound Design: TVCulture
Making Of Soundtrack: “Arpeggiato Mon Amour” by Federico Galvani


Check this project and many others on our new website!

Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.