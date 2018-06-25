Morgan Stephens
When RED Brokerage needed a new name and look, they relied on Design Ranch’s AREA of expertise for help.
Our process led us to the name AREA Real Estate Advisors, which is not only an acronym for the full name of the company, but speaks to AREA’s ability to connect people to the best spaces and increase value creatively. We took
the brand from boring to bold with a kinetic logo, language system & graphics that highlight the firm’s dynamic and multifaceted approach. A library of dramatic imagery featuring abstract crops from some of AREA’s properties
completed the impactful brand overhaul.

C R E D I T S
Studio—Design Ranch
Creative Directors—Ingred Sidie & Michelle Sonderegger
Designer / Art Director—Morgan Stephens
Copywriting—Claire Harrison
Photographer—Kenny Johnson
Client—AREA Real Estate Advisors

R E C O G N I T I O N
CA Design Annual 59—Integrated Branding Program, Series
​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

