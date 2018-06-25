Our process led us to the name AREA Real Estate Advisors, which is not only an acronym for the full name of the company, but speaks to AREA’s ability to connect people to the best spaces and increase value creatively. We took
the brand from boring to bold with a kinetic logo, language system & graphics that highlight the firm’s dynamic and multifaceted approach. A library of dramatic imagery featuring abstract crops from some of AREA’s properties
completed the impactful brand overhaul.
Creative Directors—Ingred Sidie & Michelle Sonderegger
Copywriting—Claire Harrison
Client—AREA Real Estate Advisors