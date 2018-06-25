







When RED Brokerage needed a new name and look, they relied on Design Ranch’s AREA of expertise for help.

Our process led us to the name AREA Real Estate Advisors, which is not only an acronym for the full name of the company, but speaks to AREA’s ability to connect people to the best spaces and increase value creatively. We took

the brand from boring to bold with a kinetic logo, language system & graphics that highlight the firm’s dynamic and multifaceted approach. A library of dramatic imagery featuring abstract crops from some of AREA’s properties

completed the impactful brand overhaul.





C R E D I T S



Creative Directors—Ingred Sidie & Michelle Sonderegger Studio— Design Ranch Creative Directors—Ingred Sidie & Michelle Sonderegger

Designer / Art Director—Morgan Stephens

Copywriting—Claire Harrison

Photographer—Kenny Johnson

Client—AREA Real Estate Advisors





R E C O G N I T I O N

CA Design Annual 59—Integrated Branding Program, Series

​​​​​​​ ​​​​​​​



