Lavastract - Vol.2

About

Lavastract is a mix of techniques fused to create abstract surrealism. Natural fragments found in Iceland’s diverse terrains collide and are transformed by digital means. By colliding, the fragments are rearranged and form a new whole with curious textures and unusual hues. Lavastract’s setting is dramatic and paradoxical — the material is ancient but the plot futuristic. Read Less

