Siggeir Hafsteinsson
Reykjavik, Iceland
Lavastract - Vol.2
Illustration
    Adobe Photoshop

    Adobe Lightroom

    Lavastract is a mix of techniques fused to create abstract surrealism. Natural fragments found in Iceland’s diverse terrains collide and are tran… Read More
    Lavastract is a mix of techniques fused to create abstract surrealism. Natural fragments found in Iceland’s diverse terrains collide and are transformed by digital means. By colliding, the fragments are rearranged and form a new whole with curious textures and unusual hues. Lavastract’s setting is dramatic and paradoxical — the material is ancient but the plot futuristic. Read Less
