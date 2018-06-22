Letko Brosseau identity

About

Letko Brosseau came to us for an actualization of their corporate identity. Celebrating 30 years of activity, this successful and well renowned portfolio manager wanted to convey an image more in line with his current reality. Long perceived as a two-man show company, we have instead depended heavily on teamwork – symbolically represented by a multitude of busy hands measuring, calculating, forecasting the market or formulating tailor-made solutions. This modern approach, supported by a contemporary color palette and typography, confirms the relevance and vitality of the company. Read Less

