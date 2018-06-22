byHAUS studio
Montreal, Quebec, Canada
Message
Message
Letko Brosseau identity
2366
357
19
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • About

    About

    Letko Brosseau came to us for an actualization of their corporate identity. Celebrating 30 years of activity, this successful and well renowned p… Read More
    Letko Brosseau came to us for an actualization of their corporate identity. Celebrating 30 years of activity, this successful and well renowned portfolio manager wanted to convey an image more in line with his current reality. Long perceived as a two-man show company, we have instead depended heavily on teamwork – symbolically represented by a multitude of busy hands measuring, calculating, forecasting the market or formulating tailor-made solutions. This modern approach, supported by a contemporary color palette and typography, confirms the relevance and vitality of the company. Read Less
    Published:

Letko Brosseau

Letko Brosseau came to us for an actualization of their corporate identity. Celebrating 30 years of activity, this successful and well renowned portfolio manager wanted to convey an image more in line with his current reality. Long perceived as a two-man show company, we have instead depended heavily on teamwork – symbolically represented by a multitude of busy hands measuring, calculating, forecasting the market or formulating tailor-made solutions. This modern approach, supported by a contemporary color palette and typography, confirms the relevance and vitality of the company.

Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.