Anna and Elena Balbusso Twins
Milano, Italy
Merrion Portraits 2018 World Illustration Awards
Illustration
Graphic Design
Art Direction
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
6/21/2018
Merrion Portraits 2018 World Illustration Awards
Illustration
Graphic Design
Art Direction
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
6/21/2018
About
About
The History of the Merrion Hotel, Design HQ, Ireland. Portraits of historical figures who lived in Dublin. ©2018 Balbusso Twins www.balbusso.com
The History of the Merrion Hotel, Design HQ, Ireland. Portraits of historical figures who lived in Dublin. ©2018 Balbusso Twins www.balbusso.com
Published:
2018 AOI World Illustration Awards Shotlisted!
Books: The History of the Merrion Hotel
Portraits of historical figures who lived in Dublin.
Illustrations by ©2018Anna+Elena=Balbusso Twins
Design by Design HQ, Ireland.
www.balbusso.com
Thank You!
Anna and Elena Balbusso Twins
Milano, Italy
2018 CA's Award of Excellence Six Tudor Queens
by:
Anna and Elena Balbusso Twins
Illustration
215
877
Winning posters inspired by The Handmaid's Tale Novel
by:
Anna and Elena Balbusso Twins
Illustration
110
571
Happy New Year from Balbusso Twins motion
by:
Anna and Elena Balbusso Twins
Illustration
53
380
Motion graphic Merry Christmas by Balbusso Twins
by:
Anna and Elena Balbusso Twins
Illustration
21
231
Bemis Packaging Solutions - promotional project
by:
Anna and Elena Balbusso Twins
Illustration
59
357
Basic Description
The History of the Merrion Hotel, Design HQ, Ireland. Portraits of historical figures who lived in Dublin. ©2018 Balbusso Twins www.balbusso.com
Published:
Credits
Anna and Elena Balbusso Twins
Milano, Italy
Tags
merrion hotel
World Illustration Awards
the aoi
anna elena balbusso
potraits
dublin
book
Balbusso Twins
Copyright Info
No use is allowed without explicit permission from owner
