About

Socio Design were commissioned to create a strong packaging system that leveraged KNNOX’s minimal ethos. Each hand-crafted component is put together by the consumer, emphasising the incredible detail an accuracy put into its production. The end result is a high-end product that considers, texture, finishing and engineering of superb quality. Read Less

