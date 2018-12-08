Artkai ™
UX, UI Product Design for Blockchain & ICO Businesses
    Blockchain projects are in a highly competing environment. Professional UX Design and Development help innovative projects: - Stand out from the competition right away - Gain credibility among community and investors - Shift from ICO/ITO idea to a fully-functional product Here's a selection of projects we are honored to build for our clients
 UX, UI Product Design for Blockchain & ICO Businesses
Project
Determined to reinvent financial derivatives market, the product strives to instill incorruptible business logic that would conclusively eliminate the issue of trust. We designed MVP, brand identity, and ICO landing page for the platform that raised $4,200,000

Research, UX Design, UI Design, Marketing Design, Markup, Ongoing Support​​​​​​​

Web
Project
Together with CEX.IO Artkai adapted the existing web experience to iOS and Android helping the platform to gain new users.

Research, UX design, UI Design

iOS and Android
Project
CoinLoan is an innovative lending platform where crypto assets are used as collaterals. Any user can act as a lender or a borrower. Artkai designed and developed the product that delivers seamless user experience when taking and paying back crypto-backed loans.

Research, UX design, UI Design, Front-End Application, Ongoing Support

Web
Project
We were thrilled to design one of the first blockchain lotteries that allow users to enjoy a transparent, fully-autonomous, and manipulation-proof gaming experience.

Research, UX Design, UI Design, Website Design

Responsive Web
Project
Spectre.ai is a broker-less financial trading platform that allows traders to trade directly against the financial markets without the presence of an intermediary broker. Based on traders experience and research we enhanced the platform with significantly improved UX and visual design.

Research, UX Design, UI Design, Front-End Application, Ongoing Support 

Web, Mobile
Project
BitGate provides an easy to use, a secure and compliant platform that aims to simplify new technology and encourage mainstream adoption. We designed a concept of the product that will allow users from Norway to use “Bank ID” and purchase and sell Bitcoin with Norwegian Kroner.

Research, UX design, Visual Design

iOs
Project
Artkai helped AiGang with the design of the system that allows data scientists and analysts to download and analyze datasets, and determines the size of the insurance policy..

Research, UX Design, UI Design

Responsive Web
