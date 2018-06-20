Discover
Oriol Vidal
Barcelona, Spain
Summertime!
Illustration
Digital Art
Character Design
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
6/20/2018
Oriol Vidal
Barcelona, Spain
Summertime!
Illustration
Digital Art
Character Design
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
6/20/2018
It's Summertime!!
Some personal pieces done between projects, mainly focused in a summer theme.
I hope you like them!
And have a nice summer :)
Thank You!
Oriol Vidal
Barcelona, Spain
Comments
Credits
Oriol Vidal
Barcelona, Spain
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
