Violaine & Jeremy
Paris, France
Napoléon Stratège
Behance.net
    Adobe Illustrator

    Adobe Photoshop

    Adobe InDesign

    Art Direction and Graphic design of the exhibition Napoléon Stratège at the Musée de l'Armée, in Paris. We designed the title fonts (Iena and Lod… Read More
    Art Direction and Graphic design of the exhibition Napoléon Stratège at the Musée de l'Armée, in Paris. We designed the title fonts (Iena and Lodi), signage of the exhibition, maps illustrations, programs, press kits and illustrations. We worked on the signage with the architects Helft + Pinta who designed thé scenography. Read Less
Thanks to the talented architects
Eva Helft and Gaspard Pinta
