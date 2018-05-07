About

Art Direction and Graphic design of the exhibition Napoléon Stratège at the Musée de l'Armée, in Paris. We designed the title fonts (Iena and Lod… Read More

Art Direction and Graphic design of the exhibition Napoléon Stratège at the Musée de l'Armée, in Paris. We designed the title fonts (Iena and Lodi), signage of the exhibition, maps illustrations, programs, press kits and illustrations. We worked on the signage with the architects Helft + Pinta who designed thé scenography. Read Less

Published: