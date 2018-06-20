Verk - Visual Identity & Packaging

About

Visual identity and packaging for watch manufacturer Verk. Watchmaker Verk, meaning 'artwork' and 'clockwork' in Swedish, came to Studio Ahremark… Read More

Visual identity and packaging for watch manufacturer Verk. Watchmaker Verk, meaning 'artwork' and 'clockwork' in Swedish, came to Studio Ahremark at the beginning of their journey as a company. They needed a strong visual identity and elegant packaging that would elevate them above your average watch brand and present customers with a luxurious experience. The resulting applications accommodate a simplistic yet bold visual system based on clean cuts, an all-gray color palette and sharp typography in the form of Proxima Nova Alt. Read Less

Published: