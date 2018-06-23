Futura .
Mexico City, Mexico
Café Buho
Cafe Buho, is a coffee shop located in Chile. We took inspiration from urban art and the Chilean muralist movement. Our reinterpretation is based on the costumbrista art and in the style of the streets and history of this country. We project it by elevating the coffee process, from the farmer who sows and harvests, as well as all those involved, to the customer who drinks a cup of coffee.

Using a bright color palette and geometric shapes, we managed to create a brand that attracts attention, which is timeless but appeals to new markets. A different, original and disruptive brand that captivates the consumer.

Cafe Buho, a coffee shop with a different approach.
Photos by Rodrigo Chapa

More info: press@byfutura.com
