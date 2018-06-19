Discover
Live
Jobs
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Search and Filter
Sign In
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Discover
Live
Jobs
Apps
Sign In
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
Mattias Adolfsson
Sigtuna, Sweden
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Intestine and space travel, works in sketchbooks June18
Illustration
Cartooning
Drawing
1704
247
12
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
6/19/2018
Ink
Watercolor
Sketchbooks, Notebooks, Journals
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
Mattias Adolfsson
Sigtuna, Sweden
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Intestine and space travel, works in sketchbooks June18
Illustration
Cartooning
Drawing
1704
247
12
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
6/19/2018
Add to Collection
Tools Used
Tools
Ink
Watercolor
Sketchbooks, Notebooks, Journals
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Add to Collection
Copy link
Mattias Adolfsson
Sigtuna, Sweden
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
View
Complete
Profile
Cheetos - Heat upon impact
Multiple Owners
by:
Ahmed Otaibi
by:
Mattias Adolfsson
Art Direction
16
147
The high seas
by:
Mattias Adolfsson
Illustration
302
1203
Travels to Hongkong and China late 2017
by:
Mattias Adolfsson
Illustration
927
10936
Featured On:
2/13/2018
Metal, meat and inky lines
by:
Mattias Adolfsson
Illustration
1456
17644
Featured On:
11/19/2017
Just your average generic European city
by:
Mattias Adolfsson
Illustration
368
1906
View Complete Profile
→
Comments
You must
sign up
to join the conversation.
See More Comments
Credits
Mattias Adolfsson
Sigtuna, Sweden
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Tools Used
Ink
Watercolor
Sketchbooks, Notebooks, Journals
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Reviews
Creative Career Tips
Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Reviews
Creative Career Tips
Apps
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
FAQ
AdChoices
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.