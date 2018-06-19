OFFF campaign 2018

In occasion of its 18th edition OFFF Festival commissioned Mathery to create the campaign and opening film.
Over the past few years OFFF Festival has evolved quite a lot and the acronym which gives it the name doesn’t represent what the festival is anymore.
Starting from this premise we have developed a photographic campaign made up of 8 different meanings of the OFFF acronym which are absurd and illogical.
OFFF Festival this year became: “Optimistic Freckled Friends Festival, Ornamental Flying Frogs Festival, Orthopedic Floral Footwear Festival, Oyster Flavoured Food Festival, Oversensitive French Fiancées Festival, Orange Fringed Fathers Festival, Overdressed Ferocious Faces Festival, Oily Furry Fingers Festival”
CREDITS:
Concept, Art Direction and Photography: Mathery
Graphic Design: Pietro Tarsitano
Motion Designer (screensavers): Marco Rosella
DP Collaborator: Sirio Vanelli
Stylist: Francesca Crippa
Make up: Bianca Bagnoli
Hair: Serena Alaimo
Models from Independent MGMT Milan
Thank You!