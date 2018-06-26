Structures / Illusions / Interactions - exhibition

Stru cture s /

Illusions /

Interactions





MAY 25 – JUNE 30, 2018





The V4 ART CONNECTS exhibition series offers a sampling of art from the countries of the Visegrád Group – the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia – along a wide range of the spectrum in terms of genres. The series, which can be viewed at various locations in the Buda Castle District in Budapest, comprises three parts: STRUCTURES is dedicated to sculpture, ILLUSIONS to video art, and INTERACTIONS to the traditional branches of fine arts, with special emphasis on painting and graphic art.



