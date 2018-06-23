Darran Rees
London, United Kingdom
Message
Message
Kasilina's House Uganda
2495
308
23
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
Featured In:
Photography
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
Darran Rees
London, United Kingdom
Message
Message
Kasilina's House Uganda
2495
308
23
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
Featured In:
Photography
  • Add to Collection
  • About

    About

    Photography commission for NGO in Uganda, Africa
    Published:
KASILINA'S HOUSE

Mityana, Uganda, Africa.

For the charity 'Send-a-Cow' 30 year anniversarY 2018
The story of the cow. Money to purchase solar panel, Homework by electric light , school , good education , good job , own young family in their own good school !
                                 ( Multi Image time-lapse blending by Scott Freeman of the 'Operators ' Post Production - London ).
Kasilina, Olivia and the baby getting some air on his cheeks in front of the house -following the Night to Day photography shoot.
Among all of the unique experiences I had and the hardships I witnessed during my visit to Uganda in January it was my time with Kasilina at her home that touched me the most. Despite a long life of hardship and sacrifice, Kasilina has met it with grace, resilience, fortitude and a strong faith.
This amazing woman has not only managed to raise her own family single-handedly and send them to school - as Olivia here can now do with her own young family - but is currently bringing up three of her own grandchildren, a young niece and two nephews, including disabled Stuart, who have all lost a parent
39-year-old Olivia sits in the rudimentary kitchen of her mother Kasilina’s house while she is visiting with her children. She is trying to persuade her little boy to comb the doll's hair but he’s not too sure about it. Behind her sits her 17-year-old cousin Stuart who was stricken and disabled with cerebral malaria when he was just three months old. One of Olivia's four twin girls, Babirye, carries another cousin through the back door of this small basic two bedroom home where her 70-year-old mother has lived for over 20 years .
I had the opportunity to visit with this wonderful family during my recent 10 day shoot and commission for Send a Cow's 30th Anniversary celebrations this year. I was there primarily to describe the stories of generational change brought about for, and by, the families who first received a cow from the UK 30 years ago. I had spent the night in a small tent outside the house making a kind of time lapse Night to Day image which told the story in one picture and then stayed with them throughout the morning making photographs of their family time together. This picture for me encapsulates this in one moment observed, of a family whose life is in transition, a picture of hope and a picture of the future.
​​​​​​​
9 year old Babiyre making a drink for the baby in the kitchen.
Mr Barike does odd jobs around the house & garden. He was a Tutsi refugee from the Rwandan genocide in 1994, and, still carries the scars.
Olivia laughing at mother's local gossip .
The family circle and little Frederick holding center stage.
Kasilina has worked for her local Church all of her life and has rented the house belonging to the Church for over twenty years.
Dereck takes his little cousin to the outdoor lavatory that sits behind the house.
Aunty cooking for the family in the rudimentary outside kitchen while nephew Derek looks on.
Kasilina's 17 year old niece Margerate - who also lives in the house- struggles to control her two young cousins on the sofa.
Young Frederick getting a snack in the kitchen.
Mr James Bireke is invited into the house for a rest after working around the house all day.
39 year Olivia being interviewed by Aggrey of Send A Cow while two of her daughters look on.
Entertaining the girls 
Kasilina's nephew -17 yr Old Stuart-  also lives in the house. He contracted cerebral malaria age 3 months which left him disabled .
Plantin or Green Banana are the staple diet of most poor African families providing 25% of carbohydrates over 60 different recipes !
Kasilina and her cat.
Kasilina swings her arms inside her almost completed newly built home
Having inspected her partially completed new home Kasilina heads back to the old one two miles away.
Kasilina in front of her newly built home overlooking Lake Wamala in the distance .
Special thanks to Aggrey Nshekanabo of Send a Cow -Kampala not only for his official role as producer and translator but also for being my fixer, assistant and importantly -friend .
A very big thank you to all at Send a Cow UK .
Follow: https://www.instagram.com/darranrees/
#darranrees
All pictures copyright Darran Rees 2018 . www.darranrees.com 
Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.