David Terrazas
Bangkok, Thailand
Daeng
Photography
574
63
3
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
6/17/2018
Kodak Portra
Daeng
Photography
574
63
3
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
6/17/2018
Kodak Portra
Fashion editorial story in Bangkok published in printed magazine Silverkris May 2018
Published:
www.instagram.com/davidterrazas_photo
David Terrazas
Bangkok, Thailand
John Brevard, campaign 2037
by:
David Terrazas
Art Direction
499
5612
Featured On:
9/20/2016
Chinatown
by:
David Terrazas
Art Direction
2081
28727
Featured On:
9/3/2016
Ramona
by:
David Terrazas
Photography
484
4438
Featured On:
1/22/2015
Gems
by:
David Terrazas
Advertising
753
5375
Featured On:
12/29/2014
Lek
by:
David Terrazas
Photography
1335
14912
Featured On:
1/2/2013
View Complete Profile
→
Fashion editorial story in Bangkok published in printed magazine Silverkris May 2018
David Terrazas
Bangkok, Thailand
Fashion
editorial
Bangkok
Silverkris
Film
Analogue
portra
kodak
Tools Used
Kodak Portra
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
