AIGA Eye on Design Conference

Identity, design, and art direction for AIGA Eye on Design’s 2017 Conference focused on the “unConference,” hosted in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Wade Jeffree and Leta Sobierajski created a modular system that could be used throughout signage, animation, print, and social media to create a branded experience that could resonate with those who attended. Included in that experience was a 12” wide eyeball, the heroic symbol of the brand.This branding was created to coincide with the branding that we created in 2014 for the renound blog and design writing platform, AIGA Eye on Design