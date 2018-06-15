AIGA Eye on Design Conference
Client AIGA Eye on Design
Category Brand Identity
Year 2017
Graphic Design and Art Direction Wade Jeffree and Leta Sobierajski
Director Michael Tyburski
AIGA Eye on Design Editor in Chief Perrin Drumm
Eye Models Wade Jeffree, Des Maher, Emma Wiseman
Props Wade Jeffree and Leta Sobierajski
Category Brand Identity
Year 2017
Graphic Design and Art Direction Wade Jeffree and Leta Sobierajski
Director Michael Tyburski
AIGA Eye on Design Editor in Chief Perrin Drumm
Eye Models Wade Jeffree, Des Maher, Emma Wiseman
Props Wade Jeffree and Leta Sobierajski
Identity, design, and art direction for AIGA Eye on Design’s 2017 Conference focused on the “unConference,” hosted in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Wade Jeffree and Leta Sobierajski created a modular system that could be used throughout signage, animation, print, and social media to create a branded experience that could resonate with those who attended. Included in that experience was a 12” wide eyeball, the heroic symbol of the brand.
This branding was created to coincide with the branding that we created in 2014 for the renound blog and design writing platform, AIGA Eye on Design.
This branding was created to coincide with the branding that we created in 2014 for the renound blog and design writing platform, AIGA Eye on Design.
Thank You!