rinat khabirov
Saint Petersburg, Russian Federation
White:Black
1328
173
9
    Adobe Photoshop

    A series of characters on the theme of the eternal confrontation between the two forces - White and Black. Based on chess pieces. Each figure ref…
    A series of characters on the theme of the eternal confrontation between the two forces - White and Black. Based on chess pieces. Each figure reflects a hierarchy, from basic figures to the most significant ones. Read Less
