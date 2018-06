About

Situated in London, Tower Hill is one of the oldest parts of the city. We were approached by General Projects to create a proposal and bespoke presentation case to showcase their plans for a 175,000 sqft. commercial development within the area. The packaging was designed to hold both the project in hand as well as two previously completed development publications. Read Less

