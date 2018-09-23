



Progress School



Progress is an English school located in Kyiv, Ukraine. The concept and atmosphere of the school fully corresponds to the mood and atmosphere of the founder of the school - a young and purposeful girl. Both the branding and the interiors design is inspired by a simple geometric forms, that transform into more complex as well as the levels of knowledge of English become more complicated.



DELIVERABLE: IDENTITY SYSTEM / INTERIOR / PHOTOGRAPHY



2018

Atōm Studio X Razöm Studio







