About

Character design for Re-nu, an eye care company by Bausch & Lomb Incorporated Japan. The 10 designs depict different kinds of bacteria living in … Read More

Character design for Re-nu, an eye care company by Bausch & Lomb Incorporated Japan. The 10 designs depict different kinds of bacteria living in the lenses and remind consumers about the importance of sterilization. The characters are being used in a TV commercial, the company website, product packaging and shop fronts in Japan. Agency: GREY Japan / Kirameki inc. Read Less

Published: