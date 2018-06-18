Jim Lind
New York, NY, USA
Guo Pei - Couture Beyond
    The first major book on China’s leading couture visionary reveals the intricate craftsmanship and imperial glamour that has fashion publications worldwide declaring Guo Pei’s creations 'the Empire’s new clothes.' An exponent of artisan craftsmanship and theatrical fantasy often compared to Alexander McQueen and Sarah Burton, Guo Pei dresses Chinese state dignitaries and American celebrities alike in richly bejeweled creations of imperial opulence. The designer’s first monograph, published on the occasion of her first solo exhibition, offers insight into the growing global influence of China and the complexities of its cultural transition. Read Less
Guo Pei - Couture Beyond

Publisher - Rizzoli
Foreward - Paula Wallace
Introduction - Lynn Yaeger
Photography - HOWL Collective
Creative Direction & Retouch - Jim Lind

The first major book on China’s leading couture visionary reveals the intricate craftsmanship and imperial glamour that has fashion publications worldwide declaring Guo Pei’s creations 'the Empire’s new clothes.' An exponent of artisan craftsmanship and theatrical fantasy often compared to Alexander McQueen and Sarah Burton, Guo Pei dresses Chinese state dignitaries and American celebrities alike in richly bejeweled creations of imperial opulence. The designer’s first monograph, published on the occasion of her first solo exhibition, offers insight into the growing global influence of China and the complexities of its cultural transition.
Behind the Scenes
Featured alongside the hero photographs were numerous studio shots to showcase the garments' intricacies. I have selected a few images above for your viewing pleasure.
The book includes 122 original images shot by HOWL Collective in full page splendor. It's quite nice to finally have something to physically hold in my hand.
With 10 days on location and no weather days built into the schedule, it sure helped that we had such an awesome crew to maintain the tight deadline.
A promo video for the book Guo Pei - Beyond Couture produced by Savannah College of Art and Design.
Thank You!
