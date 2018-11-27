hiromi maeo | enhanced Inc.
Graphic Design
    Founded in 2018, Seekers Base Corp aims to promote the entrepreneurship of social entrepreneurs, especially women's community leaders, that bring social impact by utilizing the O2O platform (currently under development). The company name of Seekers is those who seek truth, and the aforementioned social entrepreneurs and community leaders etc. correspond to this. The Seekers Base platform is expected to become a base where Seekers with social mission meet across borders and promote co-creation to solve social problems around the world. 2018年に設立されたSeekers Base Corpは、O2Oプラットフォーム (現在開発中)の活用によりソーシャルインパクトをもたらす社会事業家や特に女性のコミュニティリーダーの起業促進を目的とする。社名のSeekersとは真理を探し求める人々のことであり、前述の社会起業家やコミュニティリーダー等がこれに相当する。 Seekers Base プラットフォームは、世界中の社会問題を解決するために、社会的使命を持つSeekersが国境を越えて出会い、共同創造を促進する拠点となる予定である。 Read Less
Seekers Base

Founded in 2018, Seekers Base Corp aims to promote the entrepreneurship of social entrepreneurs, especially women's community leaders, that bring social impact by utilizing the O2O platform (currently under development). The company name of Seekers is those who seek truth, and the aforementioned social entrepreneurs and community leaders etc. correspond to this.
The Seekers Base platform is expected to become a base where Seekers with social mission meet across borders and promote co-creation to solve social problems around the world.

----

2018年に設立されたSeekers Base Corpは、O2Oプラットフォーム (現在開発中)の活用によりソーシャルインパクトをもたらす社会事業家や特に女性のコミュニティリーダーの起業促進を目的とする。社名のSeekersとは真理を探し求める人々のことであり、前述の社会起業家やコミュニティリーダー等がこれに相当する。
 Seekers Base プラットフォームは、世界中の社会問題を解決するために、社会的使命を持つSeekersが国境を越えて出会い、共同創造を促進する拠点となる予定である。






Symbol

The symbol of Seekers Base has a structure in which two squares overlap each other. Each square is composed of multiple cells and the color density differences between the cells produces the gradation. Two squares represent Seekers with social missions, and each gradient represents the direction of the field Seekers seek. The overlapping of these squares means that the Seekers Base platform is an encountering portal for Seekers. Also, the looks of symbols born by overlapping two types of gradations represent newly created projects by the encountering Seekers.

----
​​​​​​​
Seekers Baseのシンボルは、ふたつの正方形が重なり合った構造をとっている。それぞれの正方形は複数のセルから構成されており、このセルの色濃度差が異なるグラデーションを生む。ふたつの正方形は社会的使命を持ったSeekersを、それぞれのグラデーションはSeekersが探求する分野の方向性を表す。これらの正方形が重なり合うことで、Seekers BaseプラットフォームがSeeker達の邂逅の場であることを意味する。また、2種類のグラデーションが重なることで生まれるシンボルのルックスは、出会ったSeekersにより新たに生み出されるプロジェクトを表す。






Color

Yellow and orange which images the egg yolk means "energy the future is born". Yellow and orange combined are the basic colors of Seekers Base and are also used as highlight colors.

----

卵黄をイメージさせる黄色と橙色は「未来が誕生するエネルギー」を意味する。この黄色と橙色の組み合わせはSeekers Baseの基本色であり、ハイライト色としても使用される。






Symbol Generation System

Projects created by Seekers' encounter are never in one form but rich in diversity. Therefore, we rotate two squares which are the constituent elements of the symbol and generate various looks, which expresses this diversity. In addition, each Seeker's project may conform to the SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals) adopted by the member countries of the United Nations according to resolution A/RES/70/1 of the UN General Assembly on September 25th, 2015. In this case, 17 colors based on SDGs guideline will be used for colors in symbol layer B.

• Exception 1 (two SDGs): Apply SDGs color to symbol layer A/B without using basic colors.
• Exception 2 (three or more SDGs): Select two primary SDGs and apply SDGs colors to symbol layer A/B.

----

Seekersの出会いにより生み出されるプロジェクトは、決してひとつの形ではなく多様性に富む。そのため、シンボルの構成要素であるふたつの正方形を回転させさまざまなルックスを生成、この多様性を表している。 また、各Seekerのプロジェクトは、2015年9月25日の国連総会決議A/RES/70/1により国連加盟国が採択したSDGs（持続可能な開発目標）に準ずる場合がある。この場合、シンボルレイヤーBで使用される色はSDGsのガイドラインに基づいた17色が使用される。

• 特例1 (SDGsが2つの場合): 基本色を使用せず、シンボルレイヤーA/BにSDGs色を適用
• 特例2 (SDGsが3つ以上の場合): 主要なSDGsを2種選択し、シンボルレイヤーA/BにSDGs色を適用






Combination w/ SDGs Elements

The Seekers Base logo using SDGs color and design elements for non-UN entities of SDGs can be paired, according to “Sustainable Development Goals - Guidelines for the use of SDG logo, including the color wheel, and 17 icons” (https://www.un.org/sustainabledevelopment/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/UN-Guidelines-for-Use-of-SDG-logo-and-17-icons-December-2017.pdf) issued by the United Nations Information Centre. This pairing logo can be utilized in various project announcement tools and the like.

----

SDGs色を使用したSeekers BaseのロゴとSDGsの非国連主体のデザイン要素は、国際連合広報局の発行するSustainable Development Goals - Guidelines for the use of SDG logo, including the color wheel, and 17 icons（https://www.un.org/sustainabledevelopment/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/UN-Guidelines-for-Use-of-SDG-logo-and-17-icons-December-2017.pdf）に則り併記可能。この併記ロゴは、様々なプロジェクト告知用ツール等で使用される。






Business Card

The Seekers Base business card uses the two SDGs colors the member wishes to realize, therefore representing diversity also with the business cards.

----

Seekers Baseの名刺は、メンバーが実現したい2つのSDGs色を使用。これにより名刺においても多様性を表している。






Client: Seekers Base Japan Corp
Creative art direction, Logo concept, Design: Hiromi Maeo (enhanced Inc.)

2018 Tokyo, Japan
Thank You for Watching!!









