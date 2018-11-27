Seekers Base

Projects created by Seekers' encounter are never in one form but rich in diversity. Therefore, we rotate two squares which are the constituent elements of the symbol and generate various looks, which expresses this diversity. In addition, each Seeker's project may conform to the SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals) adopted by the member countries of the United Nations according to resolution A/RES/70/1 of the UN General Assembly on September 25th, 2015. In this case, 17 colors based on SDGs guideline will be used for colors in symbol layer B.

• Exception 1 (two SDGs): Apply SDGs color to symbol layer A/B without using basic colors.

• Exception 2 (three or more SDGs): Select two primary SDGs and apply SDGs colors to symbol layer A/B.









Seekersの出会いにより生み出されるプロジェクトは、決してひとつの形ではなく多様性に富む。そのため、シンボルの構成要素であるふたつの正方形を回転させさまざまなルックスを生成、この多様性を表している。 また、各Seekerのプロジェクトは、2015年9月25日の国連総会決議A/RES/70/1により国連加盟国が採択したSDGs（持続可能な開発目標）に準ずる場合がある。この場合、シンボルレイヤーBで使用される色はSDGsのガイドラインに基づいた17色が使用される。

• 特例1 (SDGsが2つの場合): 基本色を使用せず、シンボルレイヤーA/BにSDGs色を適用

----• 特例2 (SDGsが3つ以上の場合): 主要なSDGsを2種選択し、シンボルレイヤーA/BにSDGs色を適用