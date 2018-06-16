











Precious, and tirelessly produced through time-honored processes in Japan by masters, matcha ends up being nothing more than a pure un-compromised green powder; a substance not unlike water, gold, mercury, or a precious stone. The Material Matcha Uji 宇治 identity asks the viewer to contemplate pure materials. In packaging, and communication, a spectrum of unadulterated materials are utilized to represent aspects of the product's creation. Space-age hi-gloss mylar is an otherworldly material which contains the pure, matcha. A zine, made of paper, and photocopy toner are juxtaposed with the mylar to express a handmade side to the process. A ceramic vessel, made from recycled ceramic material represents the history and wabi-sabi tradition of the Japanese tea ceremony. Three outer boxes denote each products distinct flavor profile. The logo mark was created to be imprinted, stamped or otherwise stenciled into almost any substrate. With this flexibility, future packaging can be made from a plethora of materials, and simply “branded, MMU宇治.











