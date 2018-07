About

Gourmeta is a brand dedicated to the sale of organic vinaigrettes and dressings and aims at good food through an authentic, specialized and practical proposal, which also seeks to meet the most demanding standards, as well as using products of the highest quality. The project was solved through the proposal of a neutral, clean and discreet brand essence, which adapts to the flavors and colors of the products, adapting them to its favor, managing to convey the idea of ​​quality, nature and selectivity. Read Less

