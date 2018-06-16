Yann Dalon
Paris, France
Hotel Equipe de France de Football- World Cup 2018.
Published:
    Adobe Photoshop

    I' m very proud of this work, An order of the French Football Federation (FFF) the decoration of the Russian Hotel for the WorlCup 2018 in the to… Read More
    I' m very proud of this work, An order of the French Football Federation (FFF) the decoration of the Russian Hotel for the WorlCup 2018 in the town of Istra. 23 compositions for the doors of each bedroom off he players and 4 for the coach Didier Deschamps and the staff, and 2 big wall murals. Read Less
