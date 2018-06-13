About

What do we receive as spectators on a context where intellect and emotion come together as a conjunction? A poetic sentence in a physical form; … Read More

What do we receive as spectators on a context where intellect and emotion come together as a conjunction? A poetic sentence in a physical form; Peana’s curatorial line includes work from Tezontle Studio, Adrián S. Bara, Pier Stockholm, Ana Kras & Francisco Ugarte. With it’s physical space located in Monterrey and a residency program in New York City, Peana represents a new life to the art scene in Monterrey. Read Less

Published: