Christopher Hall is an internationally renowned furniture and interior designer, based in London. Having worked with Christopher and his team on their rebrand, we were reunited and tasked to help with the launch of their SOMATA collection. The collection consists of 32 handcrafted and bespoke pieces of furniture, all deep-rooted with a narrative inspired by the notional metamorphisms of mythology, celebrating the glory of nature. A bespoke presentation box was created, holding individual product sheets and introduction pages. A gatefold envelope was also produced to house specific product sheets. Taking inspiration directly from the collection, we designed a bespoke pattern that mirrors the scales used within the Triton pieces, as well as taking colour references from individual pieces within the collection. Read Less

