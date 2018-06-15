Janne Iivonen
Brighton, United Kingdom
Editorial and commercial illustrations 2017
    A selection of packaging, branding, cover, editorial and spot illustrations commissioned for various clients in 2017.
Clients include: 
Apple, The New Yorker, GQ, Esquire, Wired, The Guardian, Die Zeit, Variety, MONOCLE, Entertainment Weekly, Lucky peach, WWD, Footwear News, CSP Daily, Runner's World, Image Magazine, Arvopaperi, Optio, Obos Bladet, Talor & Jørgen, In Touch, Inside Housing, British Airways, Target, Tufts University, Edge, Manager Magazin.    
The New Yorker
Die Zeit
British Airways - High Life
Entertainment Weekly
Manager Magazin
Footwear News
The Big Black Book / Esquire
Talor & Jørgen
CSP Daily
Arvopaperi
Edge
Image Magazine
The Guardian
GQ
In Touch
Monocle Summer Weekly
Inside Housing
Lucky Peach
Tufts University
Runner's World
Obos Bladet
Target / Goodfellow & Co
Optio
Variety
WWD
Apple
Wired
Wired World 2018
