Type Collection













Type





Somewhere in 2017 I started exploring 3D type and some animation. My love for design and illustration was ignited by graffiti which led to doing a bunch of vectorlettering. Since my focus shifted more towards illustration and 3D I wasn't doing any type anymore. In the beginning of 2017 however, I started combining my dimensional illustration work and my love for typography. I started exoploring lettershapes and how my type would look when it would move.





I always enjoy overviews of a specific genre or type of work. It's fun to see what visual elements are developing and it's always very insightful for your process.