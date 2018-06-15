Type Collection

Rutger Paulusse
    Somewhere in 2017 I started exploring 3D type and some animation. My love for design and illustration was ignited by graffiti which led to doing a bunch of vectorlettering. Since my focus shifted more towards illustration and 3D I wasn't doing any type anymore. In the beginning of 2017 however, I started combining my dimensional illustration work and my love for typography. I started exoploring lettershapes and how my type would look when it would move.  I always like overviews of a specific genre or type of work. It's fun to see what visual elements are developing and it's always very insightful for your process. So here goes! Read Less
Type

Somewhere in 2017 I started exploring 3D type and some animation. My love for design and illustration was ignited by graffiti which led to doing a bunch of vectorlettering. Since my focus shifted more towards illustration and 3D I wasn't doing any type anymore. In the beginning of 2017 however, I started combining my dimensional illustration work and my love for typography. I started exoploring lettershapes and how my type would look when it would move. 

I always enjoy overviews of a specific genre or type of work. It's fun to see what visual elements are developing and it's always very insightful for your process.
So here goes!



Campus

This typography was part of a bigger project voor Effie Campus



High On Type



Flight Fright Fight 

A Bigger Story asked me to create an artwork with the following theme and words: Fight Fright Flight.
There are different views on this theme, but we wanted to suggest that each one of these responses is a choice - but if it’s a choice, it must be a very very complex one. Based on that insight I made a typographic poster which is coded to give the viewer the sense of the complexity of this choice.



2018

I made a short typographic animation where I explored storytelling with type with the added dimension of time.



Studio 234

This was a fun exploration in collaboration with Radim Malinic (Brand Nu)



Watch Out



Borre



Alphabet



Showcase Animated Type

In collaboration with Tommy Friedrichs I made this compilation of my 4 typographic animations. The awesome intro animation is by Tommy.
Thank You!
