Building the Lucid Motors Brand

Launching the Lucid Motors brand required a positioning strategy and visual identity. Working in close collaboration with Lucid’s design and engineering teams, the project led us on a journey to uncover the relationship between the company’s product design philosophy and the promise of a new type of luxury automotive experience.
Lucid’s overarching design philosophy is rooted in their “California DNA” and leverages their home state’s optimism and pioneering spirit. Equally important is their design approach; by starting from a clean slate, Lucid is able to completely reimagine what a luxury car can be. These tenets played a role in the idea underpinning the entire launch.
The logo design was a nod to the car itself: elongated, modern, sleek, and timeless. The wordmark also had to integrate seamlessly with the car. In much the same way that auto designers shape the car’s body in clay, the logo was shaped for maximum optical proportion and balance.
The car’s physical design mandated an extended version of the logo for on-vehicle applications.
Four complementary fonts were selected to strike the appropriate balance between the technical nature of Lucid’s designs and the intuitive experience the vehicle delivers.
A 24-hour color wheel, inspired by the light throughout California at various times of day, was distilled into a set of core brand colors that corresponded with Lucid’s approach to color, material, and finishes.
Using a range of macro and landscape imagery of California’s oceans, mountains, deserts, and urban environments, the photography’s look and feel plays to both the intimacy of the driving experience and the promise of a company unconfined by convention.
Thank You!