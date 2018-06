Mon MCQ | lg2

About

In an effort to provide consumers with more enriched content, the Museum launched the My MCQ app, available for Android and iOS. The app provides its users with real-time access to its various exhibitions, allows them to select their individual interests in order to obtain more personalized content, to consult maps outlining the museum as well as see different exhibitions and their schedules, and finally, to better discover the London exhibit in Quebec by interacting with augmented reality content. It’s not just an app, it’s a valuable companion that serves to enrich the individual Musée de la Civilisation experience. Read Less

