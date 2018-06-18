Five motion graphics clips for the Adobe "Hidden Treasures: Bauhaus Dessau" project.
Screened on the largest media wall in Europe during the #Fu… Read More
Five motion graphics clips for the Adobe "Hidden Treasures: Bauhaus Dessau" project.
Screened on the largest media wall in Europe during the #FutureOfDesign event with Scott Belsky on June 13th in Hamburg. Read Less
Published:
Five motion graphics clips for the Adobe "Hidden Treasures: Bauhaus Dessau" project.
Screened on the largest media wall in Europe during the #FutureOfDesign event with Scott Belsky on June 13th in Hamburg. Commissioned by Faktor 3.
Design & Art Direction: Sebastian Onufszak
Animation: Benjamin Stephan, Christoph Haag, Sebastian Onufszak, Stephan Bovenschen
Sound Design: Jürgen Branz
Agency: Faktor 3, Peter Stützkowsky
Client: Adobe, Daniel Vargaz Diaz, Katja Dollinger
Video and photos by Faktor 3.
Film 01: Typeface "Xants"
Film 02: Typeface "Reross"
Film 03: Typeface "Alfarn"
Film 04: Typeface "Joschmi"
Film 05: Typeface ""
The #AdobeHiddenTreasures fonts were directed by Erik Spiekermann and Ferdinand Ulrich. Review and production by Adobe Originals (Dan Rhatigan and Ernie March).
Five motion graphics clips for the Adobe "Hidden Treasures: Bauhaus Dessau" project.
Screened on the largest media wall in Europe during the #FutureOfDesign event with Scott Belsky on June 13th in Hamburg.