About

Five motion graphics clips for the Adobe "Hidden Treasures: Bauhaus Dessau" project. Screened on the largest media wall in Europe during the #Fu… Read More

Five motion graphics clips for the Adobe "Hidden Treasures: Bauhaus Dessau" project. Screened on the largest media wall in Europe during the #FutureOfDesign event with Scott Belsky on June 13th in Hamburg. Read Less

Published: