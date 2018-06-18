Multiple Owners
Sebastian Onufszak Augsburg, Germany
LAFKON Publishing Augsburg, Germany
Stephan Bovenschen Augsburg, Germany
Jürgen Branz Augsburg, Germany
Hidden Treasures: Bauhaus Dessau
6449
1071
94
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • Tools Used

    Tools

    Adobe Photoshop

    View Gallery

    Adobe Illustrator

    View Gallery

    Adobe After Effects

    View Gallery

  • About

    About

    Five motion graphics clips for the Adobe "Hidden Treasures: Bauhaus Dessau" project.  Screened on the largest media wall in Europe during the #Fu… Read More
    Five motion graphics clips for the Adobe "Hidden Treasures: Bauhaus Dessau" project.  Screened on the largest media wall in Europe during the #FutureOfDesign event with Scott Belsky on June 13th in Hamburg. Read Less
    Published:
Five motion graphics clips for the Adobe "Hidden Treasures: Bauhaus Dessau" project. 
Screened on the largest media wall in Europe during the #FutureOfDesign event with Scott Belsky on June 13th in Hamburg. Commissioned by Faktor 3.
Design & Art Direction: Sebastian Onufszak
Animation: Benjamin Stephan, Christoph Haag, Sebastian Onufszak, Stephan Bovenschen
Sound Design: Jürgen Branz
Agency: Faktor 3, Peter Stützkowsky
Client: Adobe, Daniel Vargaz Diaz, Katja Dollinger

Video and photos by Faktor 3.
Film 01: Typeface "Xants"
Film 02: Typeface "Reross"
Film 03: Typeface "Alfarn"
Film 04: Typeface "Joschmi"
Film 05: Typeface ""
The #AdobeHiddenTreasures fonts were directed by Erik Spiekermann and Ferdinand Ulrich.
Review and production by Adobe Originals (Dan Rhatigan and Ernie March).

The fonts are available via Adobe Typekit. More about the #AdobeHiddenTreasures project here.
Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.