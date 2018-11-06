Discover
Live
Jobs
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Search and Filter
Sign In
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Discover
Live
Jobs
Apps
Sign In
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
– Sawdust –
London, United Kingdom
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Texas Monthly
Editorial Design
Typography
1444
221
15
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
6/11/2018
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
– Sawdust –
London, United Kingdom
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Texas Monthly
Editorial Design
Typography
1444
221
15
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
6/11/2018
Add to Collection
About
About
Typography for Texas Monthly's new lifestyle sections, created in conjunction with their recent magazine and website redesign.
Published:
Typography for Texas Monthly's new lifestyle sections, created in conjunction with their
recent magazine and website redesign.
Creative Director: T.J. Tucker
Twitter
Instagram
Facebook
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Add to Collection
Copy link
– Sawdust –
London, United Kingdom
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
View
Complete
Profile
Modus — Cover
by:
– Sawdust –
Illustration
332
2784
Fedrigoni— Typography
by:
– Sawdust –
Typography
40
762
Converse — Logo & Wordmark
by:
– Sawdust –
Branding
2535
39075
Featured On:
12/10/2017
IBM Systems Magazine
by:
– Sawdust –
Digital Art
1293
10158
Wired UK — Typography
by:
– Sawdust –
Typography
1819
26397
Featured On:
10/2/2017
View Complete Profile
→
Comments
You must
sign up
to join the conversation.
See More Comments
Basic Description
Typography for Texas Monthly's new lifestyle sections, created in conjunction with their recent magazine and website redesign.
Published:
Credits
– Sawdust –
London, United Kingdom
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Tags
sawdust
type
magazine
logo
symbol
state
texas
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Reviews
Creative Career Tips
Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Reviews
Creative Career Tips
Apps
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
FAQ
AdChoices
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.