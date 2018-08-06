City of Nevers - Branding

About

City of Nevers A visual identity that looks to the future "Nevers is built like a capital that a child can visit" wrote Marguerite Duras. Probab… Read More

City of Nevers A visual identity that looks to the future "Nevers is built like a capital that a child can visit" wrote Marguerite Duras. Probably the most beautiful homage to this city, prefecture of Nièvre and located in the heart of France. Nevers is a city rich in history and heritage. Yet, like many medium-sized cities, its demography is on the decline, leading to the inevitable economic slowdown. Nevers is often described as "sleeping beauty" and it is precisely this image that we have sought to change. In this context, choosing a new visual identity is choosing to assert an ambition! To give back the departmental, regional and national stature that Nevers deserves. This new identity is therefore there to inscribe the city in modernity, movement and energy. Read Less

Published: