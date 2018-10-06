Discover
Robert Romanowicz
Wrocław, Poland
!!!NEW - Funny monsters
Illustration
Drawing
Character Design
895
156
12
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
6/10/2018
Pencil
Paper
!!!NEW - Funny monsters
Illustration
Drawing
Character Design
895
156
12
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
6/10/2018
Funny monsters
My new project, sketches.
Media: pencil on paper.
Thank You!
Robert Romanowicz
Wrocław, Poland
DoughnutEllo
by:
Robert Romanowicz
Illustration
77
318
Mr. Head
by:
Robert Romanowicz
Illustration
103
365
SuperBee
by:
Robert Romanowicz
Illustration
131
608
Mucha
by:
Robert Romanowicz
Illustration
142
580
Pan Wilk, Hand-painted mug
by:
Robert Romanowicz
Illustration
91
476
Credits
Robert Romanowicz
Wrocław, Poland
Tags
handmade
Illustartions
sketches
sketchbook
monsters
Retro
vintage
characters
Character design
